Mnangagwa joins other African leaders after 'gallivanting' in China?

President Mnangagwa will today participate in the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) alongside over 50 African leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping.FOCAC, held every three years, serves as the primary platform for China-Africa engagement, focusing on trade, investment, and cooperation.The summit, themed "Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future," will emphasize exploring modernisation pathways. The official opening is scheduled for tomorrow, with President Mnangagwa expected to address the Forum. Tonight, he will attend a State reception hosted by President Xi.China, as the world's second-largest economy, traditionally uses FOCAC to pledge investments in major infrastructure projects such as ports, railways, and power facilities. This year, the focus is expected to be on agriculture, industrialisation, and enhancing Africa's mineral processing capacity.Prior to the forum, Zimbabwe and China signed 17 cooperation agreements covering trade and investment, aligning with FOCAC's objectives. These agreements aim to bolster Zimbabwe's economic growth, infrastructure development, and political relations with China.The FOCAC forum, which rotates between Africa and China, seeks to promote economic cooperation, investment, sustainable development, and people-to-people exchanges. It also provides African countries, including Zimbabwe, access to Chinese technology and expertise.