Gwanda sets up first-ever urban development committee

Gwanda Municipality has established its first Urban Development Committee in collaboration with various Government departments to enhance the coordination and implementation of development projects.The committee, led by Gwanda District Development Co-ordinator Ms. Nomathemba Ndlovu, aims to bridge the gap in technical expertise between line ministries and the municipality.Ms. Ndlovu highlighted the importance of this collaboration, drawing on the success of the Gwanda Rural District Co-ordinating Committee. The Urban Development Committee will address long-standing issues such as open defecation, water supply, and road infrastructure.The committee will create various working groups and sub-committees to integrate technical expertise into municipal operations, fostering a cohesive approach. This strategy is expected to significantly improve the town's development and contribute to achieving its goals for 2025 and beyond.Gwanda Mayor Alderman Thulani Moyo emphasized the role of improved coordination in meeting sustainable development goals and national Vision 2030. He noted the practical benefits of the committee, including collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Child Care on vending issues and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development on traffic regulation.The establishment of the Urban Development Committee reflects the municipality's commitment to using available resources effectively and demonstrates a strategic alignment with the Urban Councils Act.