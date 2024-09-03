Bulawayo residents resort to swamps for water

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo is facing a severe water crisis, with many suburbs going weeks without running tap water. Residents are forced to use unhygienic water sources in swampy areas and practice open defecation due to the lack of clean facilities.The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has implemented a 120-hour water-shedding schedule, but high-lying areas like Pumula are experiencing prolonged outages. This has led residents to queue for water at boreholes and unconventional wells, and some have resorted to using water from swamps, which poses significant health risks.Residents, including Mrs. Rebecca Ndlovu, report long waits and high costs associated with fetching water, often having to travel great distances or even fetch water at night to avoid long lines. The situation has led to increased use of bush toilets and heightened concerns about potential water-borne disease outbreaks.In response, BCC town clerk Christopher Dube announced a provisional strategy to restore water supply, including the repair of critical leaks and exploration of aquifers in Nkulumane, Nketa, and Hope Fountain. A feasibility study is underway to assess the viability of tapping into these underground water reserves, with US$310,000 allocated for this project.