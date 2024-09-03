Kombis banned from operating beyond 60km radius in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government has reduced the operating distance for Kombis from 120km to 60km and mandated the installation of speed limiting and monitoring devices for all Kombis.Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona announced these changes on September 3, 2024, aiming to address the rising number of road crashes involving Kombis.Under the new policy, Kombis seeking new route permits will be restricted to a 60km radius. Existing permits will remain valid until they expire. The new regulations also prohibit Kombis from operating without the required speed limiting and monitoring devices.Minister Mhona highlighted the benefits of using high-capacity buses for longer journeys, noting that they offer better comfort and space compared to Kombis. He emphasized that all Kombis must comply with the new rules, and inspection officers are instructed to enforce these regulations strictly.