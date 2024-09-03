Zimbabwe targets 60 000MT of fish exports by 2026

News / National

by Staff reporter

Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development David Marapira has announced an ambitious plan to boost Zimbabwe's aquaculture sector. The government aims to increase fish exports to over 60,000 metric tonnes annually by 2026.The strategy involves establishing 35,000 rural community business centres, each with at least two fish ponds. Each pond will be able to house approximately 4,000 fingerlings. The initiative is expected to create jobs, alleviate poverty, and enhance food security by providing affordable protein sources.Challenges noted include the exclusion of bream from VAT removal on beef products, which has increased costs for locals. There are also calls for greater collaboration with young farmers to promote aquaculture. Currently, Zimbabwe produces about 10,000 tonnes of fish per year from small dams, with potential to reach nearly 1.5 million tonnes if all resources are fully utilized.