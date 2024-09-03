Toddlers gruesomely murdered

News / National

by Staff reporter

Farai Nyamurenje from Mutoko has been ordered for a third psychiatric evaluation to determine his mental state following the murder of his two-year-old son, Tatenda, in 2012.After the incident, Nyamurenje, who had returned home from drinking, forcibly took his son from his grandmother, suffocated him at a river, and buried him.He later confessed and led the police to the body. Nyamurenje's trial has faced delays due to questions about his mental fitness.Previous evaluations suggested he might have been simulating symptoms, but recent reports have varied.Justice Mungwari has directed another psychiatric assessment to ensure a fair trial.In an unrelated case, Rutendo Shayanewako, a 25-year-old man believed to be mentally ill, allegedly murdered a one-year-old child in Gokwe by slitting his throat with a kitchen knife.The child, Brilliant Mhike, died from the injuries before reaching the hospital. Authorities are urging families with mentally ill members to ensure they receive proper medication and regular psychiatric care.