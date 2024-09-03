GMB rolls out silo construction project

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government is constructing seven new silos to expand the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) network, aiming to increase the nation's grain storage capacity from 750,000 metric tonnes to 1.5 million metric tonnes. Each new silo will have a capacity of 56,000 metric tonnes.The construction is at various stages, with some sites, like Kwekwe, already at the concrete level, while others are in earlier stages. The project is expected to be completed within 18 months.GMB chief executive Edison Badarai emphasized that this expansion is crucial for improving food security, enhancing grain storage and distribution, and addressing logistical challenges in regions with inadequate facilities. The new silos will be located across several provinces: Manicaland, Masvingo, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, and Matabeleland North.Kwekwe project manager Isaac Mashonganyika highlighted the project as a proactive measure to mitigate future food shortages and improve storage infrastructure.