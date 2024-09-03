Harambee Stars coach wary of Zimbabwe Warriors

News / National

by Staff reporter

Kenya's Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat is concerned about injuries affecting his squad as they prepare for their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Zimbabwe at the Mandela National Stadium in Uganda on Friday.Key players, including skipper Michael Olunga and defender Collins Sichenje, are doubtful, and goalkeeper Ian Otieno has been dropped.Firat emphasized that avoiding defeats is crucial, given the competitive nature of the group. He hopes to have a full squad by November and aims for at least four points from the upcoming matches.On the other hand, Zimbabwe's Warriors are also dealing with injuries, including defender Brendan Galloway and striker Tino Kadewere.Coach Michael Nees has had to adjust his squad but remains optimistic.He praised the training facilities in Uganda and is focused on preparing the team despite the challenges of travel and a reduced squad.