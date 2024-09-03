Vulindlela Ndlovu unveils Cimas mobile clinic

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Vulindlela Ndlovu led Cimas has launched a mobile clinic aimed at improving healthcare access for marginalized communities in Zimbabwe.The mobile clinic is equipped with essential medical and dental services, including running water, a bedside ultrasound scan, and facilities for dental work like fillings and extractions.It is designed to reach even the most remote areas, with a goal of serving at least 25 patients daily.Dr. Travolta Mushayamano emphasized that the initiative aims to bridge the healthcare gap by providing routine and emergency services to underserved regions.Cimas CEO Vulindlela Ndlovu highlighted the mobile clinic's role in enhancing health service delivery and achieving health-related sustainable development goals, such as reducing child and maternal mortality.