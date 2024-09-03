Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa addresses the ED2030 question

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reiterated that he does not intend to extend his stay in office, despite calls from some observers for him to address his allies who are advocating for a constitutional change to extend his tenure beyond the two-term limit.

There are reports that Zanu-PF members are pushing to amend the Constitution to enable Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond the constitutionally mandated five-year, two-term limit, which ends in 2028. Zanu-PF's Harare provincial chairperson, Godwills Masimirembwa, has indicated that this issue will be discussed at next month's Zanu-PF annual people's conference in Bulawayo.

Speaking to the diaspora in China on Monday, Mnangagwa reaffirmed his commitment to the Constitution. "I am a constitutionalist. Have you heard it? It means I follow the law and the Constitution," he stated. "I am also one of those who helped to write it. So those discussing a possible extension of my term should know that I will not pursue that."

Mnangagwa emphasized, "I have a mandate from Zimbabweans, and when the time comes for me to step down, others will take over. The idea of a third term does not arise under my leadership. My term ends in 2028, and I am prepared to step down then."

Despite Mnangagwa's repeated statements about not seeking an extension, some observers and political analysts believe he may be pressured to reconsider. They argue that his lack of public condemnation of those advocating for the extension, along with the ED2030 slogan, suggests he might not be fully committed to his stance.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa stated that the party's politburo, its highest decision-making body outside of congress, has not yet discussed the 2030 agenda. "We are a democratic party and everyone is entitled to their views. However, the politburo has not deliberated on this issue," he said.

Political analyst Pardon Taodzera criticized Mnangagwa for not publicly reprimanding party officials pushing for a third term. "If he were truly committed to upholding the Constitution, he would have condemned those advocating for a third term," Taodzera said.

Legal expert Aaron Hamauswa also noted that Mnangagwa's failure to address his allies' actions could be seen as keeping his options open. "The President's reluctance to publicly denounce those pushing for constitutional amendments creates an impression that he might be open to the idea," Hamauswa remarked.

A recent report by the legal think-tank Veritas outlines the legal steps needed for Mnangagwa to secure a third term. According to the Constitution, a third term would require significant amendments to section 91, which currently prohibits an individual from serving more than two presidential terms. Amending this section would involve a rigorous legislative process, including public consultations and a two-thirds majority approval in both the National Assembly and the Senate.

Veritas also highlighted that any amendment extending term limits would not apply to current officeholders, as stipulated in section 328(7) of the Constitution, which prevents individuals who have already served as President from benefiting from such changes.


Source - newsday

