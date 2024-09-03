Zimbabwe govt tight-lipped over teachers' salary demands

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government has yet to respond to teachers' demands for better salaries and improved working conditions, as educators prepare to declare incapacitation when schools reopen for the third term on September 10. The term will run until December 5.Earlier this year, the government increased teachers' salaries by US$20, raising them to US$320 plus a local currency component. However, some teacher unions are pushing for salaries of up to US$1,000, a significant increase from the US$540 they earned before the local currency was reintroduced in 2019.Simon Masanga, the Secretary for Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare, declined to comment on the issue, stating that such matters are handled through the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) and not through the media.In May, the Zimbabwe Teachers Association criticized the government for not convening NJNC meetings to address teachers' concerns. Teachers have been advocating for the restoration of their US$540 minimum salary, with ongoing salary disputes marking their relationship with the government.Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro assured that efforts are being made to prevent disruptions when schools reopen. The ministry is working to address challenges related to the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) program and to enhance support for vulnerable pupils. The home-grown school feeding program is also being prioritized to ensure that students receive at least one nutritious meal a day.Additionally, the ministry is conducting awareness campaigns in collaboration with health authorities to address the Mpox outbreak.