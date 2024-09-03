Mnangagwa's son is our boss, name drops armed robbers

News / National

by Staff reporter

A five-man armed robbery gang, posing as military intelligence and police officials, has been charged with extortion and impersonation. The gang allegedly used the names of members of the First Family to extort money from mining firms in the Matabeleland region.Three suspects - Munyaradzi Charakupa, Victor Jaja, and Tawanda Mangi - appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Evelyn Madzikatire on charges including impersonating public officials, attempted extortion, and extortion. They were remanded in custody while investigations continue, as their accomplices remain at large.The suspects were exposed after targeting mines associated with prominent Bulawayo lawyer Dumisani Dube. They allegedly demanded money from mining firms to challenge a corporate rescue certificate held by Dube.The gang was arrested after Dube contacted President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son, Sean, and the Attorney-General's Office for help. Dube's statement revealed that Jaja had introduced himself as a former police officer now part of the President's security team, with Mangi as his superior.The suspects claimed they needed a protection fee of US$300,000 from Dube to cancel claims on mining applications. Dube refused to pay and was later threatened by the gang. They demanded US$200,000 each, extorted US$800,000 from Dube's client, and eventually coerced Dube into paying US$55,300 over several occasions.Dube reported the extortion to the police, leading to the suspects' arrest.