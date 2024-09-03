Latest News Editor's Choice


CCC activist freed on bail

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Tineyi Munetsi, a political activist from the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC), has been granted bail by the High Court on a US$500 bond. Munetsi was arrested in connection with a 2019 anti-government protest, despite being cleared to run in the 2023 parliamentary elections for Goromonzi West.

The High Court, with judges Justice Annie-Lucy Mungwari and Justice Joel Mambara, set several conditions for Munetsi's bail. These include reporting weekly to Harare Central Police Station, surrendering his passport, continuing to reside at his current address, and not interfering with State witnesses.

Munetsi's release follows the court's decision to overturn Mbare Magistrate Rangarirayi Gakanje's earlier denial of bail. His arrest on August 3, 2024, by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) was based on allegations of public violence, including burning ZRP vehicles, assaulting police officers, and blocking the Harare-Masvingo highway in January 2019. He is also accused of stealing a solar panel from a police station and looting goods from local businesses.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) representatives Kossam Ncube and Lovemore Madhuku facilitated Munetsi's bail. ZLHR criticized the authorities for arresting Munetsi, arguing that it reflects absurdity given his recent participation in the elections.

Source - NewZimbabwe

