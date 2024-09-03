HIV+ Zanu-PF MP up for raping ex-wife at gunpoint

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tsungai Makumbe, a Zanu-PF legislator for Mazowe North, has appeared in court on charges of raping his ex-wife, impregnating her, and infecting her with HIV.Makumbe, who was brought before Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa on Tuesday, has been remanded out of custody and is scheduled to return to court on October 3 for his trial.The alleged rape occurred in November 2023 and was reported earlier this week.According to the charges, Makumbe visited the complainant's home late at night, where he invited her outside and, after she rejected his advances, pulled out a gun. He then dragged her to the passenger seat of his vehicle and raped her without protection.State representative Lancelot Mutsokoti described how Makumbe allegedly twisted the complainant's leg, forcing her to the ground during the assault. He reportedly offered her US$20 to purchase morning-after pills, which she refused.The woman later sought medical treatment at Parirenyatwa Hospital, where she was diagnosed with HIV and confirmed to be pregnant.