Fight over Mthuli's boreholes in Cowdray Park

News / National

by Staff reporter

In Cowdray Park, residents are contesting control over boreholes that were drilled by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube ahead of the August 2023 elections.Ncube, who lost the seat to Pashor Sibanda of the Citizens Coalition for Change, invested in boreholes, road rehabilitation, and free WiFi as part of his campaign.Amid the ongoing water crisis, residents are struggling with access to these boreholes.Some claim they are being restricted and required to pay US$1 per month to access water, with certain individuals acting as gatekeepers.These gatekeepers argue that the fee is necessary to ensure the boreholes' maintenance and longevity.Councillor Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu stated that all residents should have free access to the boreholes and emphasized the importance of community participation in managing and protecting these vital resources.He encouraged residents to join water committees to help ensure fair and equitable access.