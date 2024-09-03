Water shortages haunt Tsholotsho

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tsholotsho business centre and nearby townships are grappling with severe water shortages due to the near depletion of their supply dam and power outages affecting pumping operations.Residents are concerned about potential waterborne disease outbreaks, while business owners are facing increased operational costs due to the crisis.Tsholotsho Rural District Council CEO Nkululeko Sibanda confirmed the dire situation, noting that water pumping is contingent on electricity availability. He suggested that a diesel engine could serve as a temporary solution, as there are frequent breakdowns and the recovery teams are not locally based.Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) spokesperson Marjorie Munyonga attributed the water problems to very low levels at Gwayi River, the main water source. With the river's low water levels, Zinwa is now relying on a single functioning borehole to supply Tsholotsho, while two other boreholes are out of service.Zinwa is currently pumping only 127 cubic metres of water per day, well below the demand of 1,162 cubic metres.To address the crisis, Zinwa's technical teams are working on installing pumps directly on the riverbed.The situation is exacerbated by low rainfall and an El Niño-induced drought, which has also led to food shortages in the area.Tsholotsho remains underdeveloped with inadequate infrastructure and services.