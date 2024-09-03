Midlands Vet Dept regulates cattle movement

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Midlands Veterinary Services Department has issued a directive to regulate the movement of cattle destined for slaughter. According to a letter dated August 30, Midlands Provincial Veterinary Services Director Martin Sibanda has mandated that all cattle being moved for slaughter must be branded with the letter "S."This measure aims to prevent the diversion of cattle intended for slaughter to production purposes, which is crucial for disease control. The directive includes sending a copy of the permit to the relevant district or provincial authorities depending on the destination, and charging an additional US$2 per animal for the "S" branding, in addition to the US$10 permit fee.In June, the government banned household cattle sales, encouraging farmers to use village business units due to concerns about cattle losses from the severe 2023/24 drought. Approximately 1,488,523 of the 2,882,710 cattle in the country are at risk due to the drought.