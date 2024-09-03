Recalled CCC MPs demand Parly gratuities

News / National

by Staff reporter

Several recalled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators have requested their gratuities and pensions from the Clerk of Parliament, citing delays exacerbated by inflation.The affected legislators include former Bulawayo senator Gideon Shoko, Helen Mpofu, Machirairwa Mugidho, Evidence Zana, Janet Dube, Desmond Makaza, and Stabile Mlilo.Shoko, who served in Parliament from 2013 to 2018 and again in 2023 before his recall in October 2023, has expressed frustration over the delay. He was informed that after serving less than 10 years, he is entitled to a gratuity, and those serving two five-year terms are eligible for a pension.Despite submitting the necessary documents in June, he has not received his payment, which is losing value due to inflation.Mpofu and the widow of the late legislator Victor Mapungwane, who passed away in 2017, have also reportedly not received their gratuities.Zana, Dube, Makaza, and Mlilo, who applied for their gratuities in early August following their recalls, have similarly not been paid.Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda responded to the concerns by suggesting that those facing issues should contact his office directly, as he is not always aware of individual claims.