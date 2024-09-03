Dakamela promotional programme brings development to Nkayi

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chief Mbusi Dakamela of Nkayi has praised the Dakamela concept of development promotion for its positive impact on his community.Initiated in 2022, the concept aims to honor individuals for their achievements, foster community unity, and revive local culture.Held annually in April, it has led to significant outcomes, including the construction of a classroom block by the award-winning group Isizwe Sakithi.Chief Dakamela noted that the concept has encouraged community members to take responsibility for local development rather than relying solely on external donations. It has also attracted visitors from across Zimbabwe and Africa, increasing the community's visibility and fostering development discussions.However, Chief Dakamela highlighted the need for funds to rehabilitate the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road, which is currently in poor condition and deters some attendees from participating in the event due to concerns about vehicle damage. He emphasized that improved roads are crucial for development, facilitating better access and movement.Overall, the Dakamela concept has been effective in promoting hard work, cultural preservation, and community development.