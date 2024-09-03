'British born Cape Independence leader's SA citizenship must be revoked'

News / National

by Staff reporter

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has called on Home Affairs to revoke the citizenship of Cape Independence proponent, Philip Craig.The party in a statement on Monday through its leader, Vuyo Zungula said it is in the public interest to revoke Craig's citizenship following his stance in driving the Cape independence agenda.He added that Craig is agitating for fragmentation and division in South Africa which has caused social and political tension.In as letter to home affairs minister, Zungula writes: I am compelled to draw your urgent attention to the concerning actions of Mr Phil Craig, a British citizen with citizenship in South African, who is the leader of the Cape Independence Movement and the Referendum Party. Mr Craig has been actively advocating for and promoting the independence of the Western Cape Republic of South Africa. This, as I think you may appreciate, raises significant concerns regarding the potential fragmentation of South Africa, as Cape independence would undermine the country's unity and diversity, lead to economic instability, and potentially create new social and political tensions."Zungula said Craig has been deliberate about his efforts in white people having their enclave in the Western Cape through the formation of a political party called the Referendum Party (RP).Mr Craig has not only made public statements advocating cessation of the Western Cape but has also led a movement to this end which mobilises other people to join his cause. Mr Craig's cessation plan is highly divisive and if this notion is allowed to be mobilised even further, could worsen South Africa's racial tensions," he says.Responding to 'The Star', Craig slammed the ATM reports as nothing but political grandstanding.I think it is simply political grandstanding. Ironically, the mindset Vuyo is exhibiting is one of the motivations for Cape Independence. We live in a constitutional democracy where freedom of political expression is beneficial and protected. Self-determination is a peremptory norm of international law and South Africa has repeatedly sworn to uphold it.To then call for someone to be removed from South Africa for democratically and peacefully promoting an idea which is the expression of a fundamental human right is appalling and says far more about Vuyo than it does about me. A quick glance at the ATM's manifesto will tell you what the real problem is. The Referendum Party stands for everything the ATM isn't - we are democratic non-racialists, they are radical African nationalists. The majority of people in the Western Cape are opposed to his values," he said.On the issue of Cape independence he said: Yes, I still advocate for Cape Independence based upon a referendum to determine the democratic will of the Western Cape people."