Hwange goalie dies after colliding with opponent

by Staff reporter

Lusumbami FC goalkeeper Johnson Shumba tragically passed away on Wednesday morning at Mpilo Hospital. He was believed to be in his 20s.The team, which competes in the Matabeleland North Province Division Two League, shared the heartbreaking news. Shumba succumbed to injuries he sustained from a clash with an opponent during a match against Hwange FC Reserves.Lusumbami FC expressed their condolences on social media, stating, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our goalkeeper, Johnson Shumba, this morning at Mpilo Hospital. Our deepest sympathies go out to the Shumba family, the football community, and the Lusumbami community."