Ex-Zimbabwe Information Minister's trial commences

The trial of former Information Minister Bright Matonga, accused of stealing farm implements, began today at the Chegutu Magistrates' Court. Matonga appeared before Magistrate Ms. Evelyn Mashawakure and pleaded not guilty to the charges.Matonga is alleged to have stolen farming implements valued at US$500,000 in 2021. The trial commenced with three witnesses, including the complainant, Mr. David Van Breda, providing testimony.In his defense, Matonga claimed that he took the farming implements as security while awaiting payment of a debt owed to him by Mr. Van Breda. He explained that they had entered into a joint venture agreement, entitling him to six percent of all gross sales generated from crop selling. Matonga argued that he had no intention of permanently depriving the complainant of his farming equipment.The joint venture between Matonga and Mr. Van Breda collapsed in October 2021. The trial was postponed to September 12, 2024, for continuation when the investigating officer is expected to testify. Mr. Tafadzwa Vhore is the prosecutor in the case.