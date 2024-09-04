Chiwenga calls for national unity

News / National

by Staff reporter

Acting President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga delivered a heartfelt address today at the burial of Brigadier General (Rtd) Shadreck Dingaan Ndabambi, extending condolences on behalf of the nation, the Government, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is currently on official business. The ceremony was held at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, where the late general was laid to rest.In his address, Dr. Chiwenga offered his condolences to the Ndabambi family, emphasizing the profound loss of a "security guru" who served with distinction in the military police. He highlighted Brigadier General Ndabambi's life and his critical role in Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, underscoring the immense sacrifices made to achieve independence."Independence did not come on a silver platter," Acting President Chiwenga remarked. "This gathering should remind us of the sacrifices made by heroes like Brigadier General Ndabambi." He urged the nation to fiercely protect its independence and to follow the example set by those who fought for it.Brigadier General Ndabambi was a respected figure within the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, known for his contributions during the liberation war. His passing has sparked renewed discussions on the importance of national unity and the continued commitment to the principles of independence.The Acting President also reaffirmed the Government's dedication to economic transformation and modernization, praising President Mnangagwa's leadership during the recent SADC Summit, where he was appointed Chairman. He reiterated the philosophy, "Nyika inovakwa nevene," meaning "the country is built by its people," and called for collective efforts in nation-building.Emphasizing the significance of the national currency, Dr. Chiwenga stated, "No country can progress without its own currency. It is our responsibility to embrace and protect the ZiG." He assured the public that the Government is actively promoting the use of the national currency while monitoring financial markets to stabilize and grow the economy.Concluding his address, the Acting President reflected on Ndabambi's legacy, saying, "Go well, son of the soil. May your soul rest in peace." He later presented the National Flag to Mrs. Senia Ndabambi, the wife of the late Brigadier General (Rtd) Shadreck Dingaan Ndabambi.