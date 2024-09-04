Latest News Editor's Choice


Sean Timba acquitted

by Staff reporter
Sean Timba, the 16-year-old son of CCC leader Jameson Timba, has been found not guilty and acquitted of charges related to participating in an unlawful gathering and disorderly conduct.

Sean had applied for discharge at the close of the State's case, arguing that he was not involved with the CCC activists who had gathered at his father's residence on June 16. He maintained that he had only gone there to deliver a Father's Day gift.

Sean had been out on US$100 bail since July, after it was established that he was inadvertently caught in the mass arrest while delivering the gift.

Magistrate Collet Ncube upheld Sean's defense, ruling that there was no evidence linking him to the alleged offence.

Source - NewZimbabwe

