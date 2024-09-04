Zimbabwe's Makarawu honoured in the US

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's top sprinter, Tapiwanashe Makarawu, has been honored in the City of Hobbs, New Mexico, United States, where September 3 has been officially designated as "Tapiwanashe Makarawu Day" to celebrate his achievements on the track.The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (NAAZ) took to social media platform X to congratulate Makarawu on this recognition, which was declared by the city's mayor, Sam Cobb."We are immensely proud of @carliemakarawu for being such an inspiration to all Zimbabwean athletes," NAAZ wrote.Makarawu recently made headlines by finishing sixth in the finals of the men's 200-meter race at the Paris Olympics.