Rapist kills victim after sex

by Simbarashe Sithole

Police in Chinhoyi are hunting for a 33-year-old man who allegedly raped and forced his victim to drink a tobacco pesticide.The woman died two days later after Tafadzwa Nkonde allegedly forced her to consume the pesticide that was in her handbag.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident."Police in Chinhoyi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Tafadzwa Nkonde aged 33 who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Muvhami Village, Makonde on August 31, 2024," he said."The suspect allegedly raped a woman aged 37 before forcing her to consume a tobacco pesticide which was in her handbag.The victim died on September 2, 2024 while admitted at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.