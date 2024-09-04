BREAKING: Senior Magistrate overturns with government vehicle

News / National

by Paul Ndou

Plumtree regional magistrate Lungile Ncube yesterday had an accident with the government vehicle at the 7 kilometer peg along Plumtree - Bulawayo highway.

Sources close to investigations said Ncube's Ford ranger was side swiped by a Sprinter bus and it overturned."The magistrate was coming from Bulawayo in company of a certain lady and when approaching the 7 kilometer peg he was side swiped and overturned,"the source said.Ncube is currently admitted at Plumtree hospital.Meanwhile arrangements are being made to tow the vehicle to the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) Plumtree.