Dembare switches off ZPC Kariba

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Dynamos 3 - 0 ZPC Kariba
Donald Mudadi was the standout performer as Dynamos kicked off their Chibuku Super Cup title defense with a convincing 3-1 win over ZPC Kariba at Rufaro Stadium. The midfielder was instrumental in all three of Dynamos' goals, as they secured a spot in the quarterfinals. Mudadi opened the scoring in the 14th minute and provided assists for Emmanuel Paga and Nomore Chinyerere on either side of the halftime break.

Dynamos, who have struggled for much of the season, appeared rejuvenated under the guidance of veteran coach Lloyd Chigowe. Mudadi's early strike settled the nerves of the home side, and he continued to dominate the midfield before being substituted in the 76th minute due to exhaustion. The win marked Dynamos' largest margin of victory in 2024, as previous successes had been few, including a 3-0 boardroom win against Chegutu Pirates.

ZPC Kariba managed to pull one goal back through Nyasha Gurende’s well-placed free-kick late in the game, but it was too little, too late. Despite their defensive lapses, Dynamos held on comfortably for the win, and coach Chigowe expressed satisfaction with Mudadi’s return to form after a challenging period with injuries. However, he cautioned against overconfidence, noting lapses in concentration that could pose problems in future matches.

Mudadi’s influence extended beyond his goal, as he also set up Paga for an easy finish in the 20th minute after a swift counterattack. Moments after the halftime break, Mudadi’s perfectly threaded pass allowed Chinyerere to slot home Dynamos’ third goal, effectively sealing the win. Teenage forward Vusa Ngwenya also made an impression after being introduced late in the game, showing glimpses of his potential.

ZPC Kariba’s coach Newton Chitewe lamented his team’s defensive errors, especially in the early minutes, which allowed Dynamos to gain control. Despite a more attacking second half, aided by the introduction of young players like Genius Hute and Ian Sabelo, ZPC Kariba struggled to convert their chances. Chitewe was left frustrated by his team’s missed opportunities but acknowledged their improved performance in the latter stages of the match.

Teams:

Dynamos: Prince Tafiremutsa, Nomore Chinyerere, Tendaishe Magwaza, Frank Makarati, Donald Mudadi (E. Ilunga, 76th min), Temptation Chiunga, Shadreck Nyahwa, Emmanuel Paga (I. Sadiki, 76th min), Alexander Mandinyenya (E. Ziocha, 63rd min), Valentine Kadonzvo (E. Moyo, 46th min),

ZPC Kariba: Future Sibanda, Nigel Kupara (T. Chidhobha, 76th min), Marshall Gavaza, Nyasha Gurende, Kuzivaishe Madima, Collen Muleya, Bornface Zuberi (G. Hute, 60th min), Fanwell Shoko, Samuel Makawa (T. Makarioe, 76th min), Ashwin Karengesha (S. Ngala, 53rd min), Alois Gwanzura (I. Sibelo 60th min)

Source - the herald

