CCC chief whip ordered to withdraw 'propaganda' slur on Muswere

by Staff reporter

During a parliamentary Question and Answer session, Acting Speaker of the National Assembly, Raymore Machingura, ordered CCC chief whip Edwin Mushoriwa to retract a remark he made towards Information Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere.As Dr. Muswere entered the chamber, Mushoriwa made a comment that was perceived as "propaganda," prompting Machingura to demand its withdrawal.Despite the incident, Dr. Muswere remained composed, emphasizing his commitment to parliamentary rules and his role in advancing Vision 2030 under President Mnangagwa's leadership. The situation was swiftly resolved without further escalation.