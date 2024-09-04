Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa continues engagements with corporate China

President Mnangagwa continued his diplomatic and corporate engagements aimed at advancing Zimbabwe's infrastructure development in line with Vision 2030.


On the sidelines of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), he met with Comoros President Azali Assoumani. During their meeting in Beijing, the two leaders discussed strengthening relations between Zimbabwe and the Comoros.

 Assoumani also congratulated Mnangagwa on assuming the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and expressed interest in collaborating on regional matters for mutual benefit.

In addition to his diplomatic efforts, Mnangagwa also engaged with major Chinese corporations. He met with Xiang Guangda, chairman of Tsingshan Holdings Group, whose subsidiary, Dinson Iron and Steel Company, has invested in a US$1.5 billion plant at Manhize in Zimbabwe. The discussions underscored the importance of continued Chinese investment in Zimbabwe's industrial and infrastructure projects.


The President's meetings extended to representatives from ZTE Corporation, a global leader in integrated information and communication technology solutions.


Mnangagwa also visited key cities in China, including Shenzhen, Shaoshan, and Nanjing, where he engaged with companies like Huawei, electric vehicle manufacturer Build Your Dream (BYD), and NARI, a specialist in smart substation automation solutions.


The President also met with Jiangsu China International, the construction giant responsible for refurbishing Zimbabwe's Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and Victoria Falls International Airport.

A crucial part of Mnangagwa's China engagements involved discussions with China International Railway Group. National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) general manager, Ms Respina Zinyanduko, confirmed that the company is set to play a major role in refurbishing Zimbabwe's railway network.


This includes the construction of five new railway stations, as well as the supply of 17 locomotives and 209 wagons. Zinyanduko emphasized that the meeting marked a significant step forward, with financial closure expected soon, signaling the project's move toward implementation.

Mnangagwa's meetings have shown Zimbabwe's strong interest in leveraging China's expertise and financial backing to modernize key infrastructure, including transportation, telecommunications, and industrial capacity.


Today, the President is expected to continue further engagements with more corporate leaders in China as part of his broader mission to secure partnerships for Zimbabwe's economic development.

