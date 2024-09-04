Latest News Editor's Choice


ZRP impounds 348 vehicles

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Police in Mashonaland East have impounded 348 vehicles, primarily Honda Fit models, commonly used as illegal public transport known as mushikashika, after traffic offenses were committed.

Assistant Commissioner Ezekiel Munengerwa highlighted that mushikashika vehicles are also increasingly linked to criminal activities, such as robberies and stock theft.

The operation, part of a national effort to ensure road safety, focuses on unregistered vehicles, those without number plates, and illegal taxis.

Police have also arrested several drivers, many operating without licenses, and emphasized the risks posed by mushikashika, which are neither registered nor insured.

Commuters are urged to avoid using these vehicles for safety reasons.

Munengerwa stated that the crackdown will continue until order is restored on the roads, and he encouraged law enforcement officers to act with integrity, condemning corruption within the force.


Source - the herald

