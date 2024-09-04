Latest News Editor's Choice


Zinara tollgate fees exemption clarified

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has clarified the criteria for tollgate fee exemptions, specifying that only government vehicles and those assigned to traditional chiefs are exempt.


Motorists residing within a 10km radius of a tollgate are eligible for a single discounted pass per day; any additional trips are charged at the full rate.


This policy change follows a 2020 resolution to exempt vehicles issued to chiefs rather than the chiefs themselves, to address misuse of the previous system where any vehicle carrying a chief could claim a free pass.

Under the Statutory Instrument 39 of 2009, traditional chiefs were initially exempted from toll fees through a card system, but this led to loopholes where vehicles with chiefs could avoid fees.


To address this, Zinara collaborated with the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works to compile a list of government-issued vehicles for chiefs.


Zinara's head of corporate communications, Mrs. Tsungie Manyeza, emphasized that the exemption criteria are based on the Registration and Vehicle Licensing Act and apply uniformly to all qualifying government vehicles.

In addition to government and chief's vehicles, Zinara provides discounted toll passes for residents near tollgates. Established in 2002, Zinara is responsible for managing toll revenues, which fund road maintenance and development.


The recent clarification on tollgate fees also follows warnings from Zanu-PF leaders Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Dr. Obert Mpofu, who have stressed that party members must comply with toll regulations and warned of legal consequences for violations.

Source - The Chronicle

