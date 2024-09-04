New route permit restrictions shock kombi operators

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government's recent decision to reduce the operating radius for kombis from 120km to 60km has surprised and concerned public transport operators, particularly those serving rural routes.The Bulawayo-Nyamandlovu-Tsholotsho Taxis Association (Bunyatsho), representing 60 members, expressed frustration over the lack of consultation prior to the policy's implementation.Bunyatsho spokesperson Mr. Matshudula Dube criticized the new policy, which aims to reduce road accidents by restricting new permit applications to a 60km radius and mandating the installation of speed limiting and monitoring devices on all passenger vehicles.Mr. Dube argued that the new regulations unfairly burden operators, many of whom are still recovering from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that kombis on rural routes typically travel slowly due to poor road conditions, making speed limiting devices less relevant.The new policy will not affect existing permits, which remain valid until expiration.The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has stated that the policy is intended to address rising road accidents and improve safety.Minister Felix Mhona clarified that the policy shift is intended to enhance safety and that all passenger vehicles must be equipped with speed limiting and monitoring devices. He emphasized that the new regulations apply to vehicles seeking new permits, while existing operators will continue under the old rules until their permits expire.The Ministry has also urged commuters to use buses for long-distance travel, citing their greater comfort and reliability compared to kombis.The Ministry's spokesperson, Ms. Judith Nhau, assured that they will address the concerns raised by affected operators.