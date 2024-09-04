Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabwe media to promote national interests

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has emphasized the crucial role of media in advancing national interests and fostering a unified vision for development.

In an interview with China Media Group, he urged Zimbabwean and African media to reflect and promote the continent's unique characteristics, rather than allowing external influences to dictate the narrative. He criticized African media for not telling their own stories, which has led to a perception of inferiority compared to foreign standards.

Mnangagwa stressed the need for media to focus on national strengths and inspire confidence among citizens.

The President highlighted recent media collaborations, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Zimbabwean media outlets and Chinese counterparts, aimed at enhancing information dissemination. He praised the Chinese media model for prioritizing national development over criticism and self-deprecation.


Mnangagwa outlined his vision for Zimbabwe, which includes achieving food security, infrastructure development, and cultural preservation by 2030. He drew parallels between Zimbabwe's approach and China's, emphasizing the adaptation of science and technology to local needs while preserving national identity.

Mnangagwa also addressed the contrasting perceptions of his leadership style, explaining that the "crocodile" label reflects his strategic patience during the liberation struggle, while the "soft as wool" description conveys his approachable and compassionate side. He expressed pride in wearing a national scarf as a symbol of his patriotism, contrasting it with the practices of his predecessors.


The President admired China's achievements and the Communist Party's ability to maintain unity, and he expressed frustration at his own challenges in implementing similar teachings in Zimbabwe.


He highlighted the importance of allowing diverse opinions and finding common ground. Mnangagwa's visit to China coincides with the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), where he joined other African leaders for a state reception hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zimbabwe signs agreements to boost power generation with Chinese partnership

9 mins ago | 5 Views

HIV and AIDS remain the leading causes of death in Zimbabwe

24 mins ago | 10 Views

Armed robbers raid Fawcetts vault get away with $111,000 and R1.2 million

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Malema calls McKenzie a 'bandit', McKenzie hits back with 'cockroach' slur

1 hr ago | 33 Views

The US does not cease to amaze

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

South Africa GDP growth is an 'illusion' benefiting the few

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe teachers union slams conviction of school heads who abused funds

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Benefits of devolution in Matabeleland, Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mutsvangwa 'free the activists' order comes to pass

6 hrs ago | 389 Views

Chiwenga talks tough over falling ZiG

6 hrs ago | 651 Views

Khama Billiat haunts Kenya

6 hrs ago | 880 Views

Zimbabwe issues Mpox alert

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe lags on SDGs, claims UN

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Outrage over 6-year coffin display at school

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

'Bulawayo-Nkayi Road funds diverted'

6 hrs ago | 319 Views

Chief Mathema of Matabeleland South appeals for Gwanda roads rehab

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Guards arrested for US$194,000 mining equipment theft

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

Man stabs colleague to death over beer

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe to continue generating power from Kariba

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

New route permit restrictions shock kombi operators

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zinara tollgate fees exemption clarified

6 hrs ago | 333 Views

Luvale tribe resumes initiation ceremony

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

ZRP impounds 348 vehicles

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

4 Zimbabweans and 1 South African in court for stealing Land Cruiser

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe economy needs robust tax system

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa continues engagements with corporate China

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

CCC chief whip ordered to withdraw 'propaganda' slur on Muswere

6 hrs ago | 121 Views

Dembare switches off ZPC Kariba

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

BREAKING: Senior Magistrate overturns with government vehicle

6 hrs ago | 639 Views

Rapist kills victim after sex

19 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Sanef linked Press ombudsman sides with DA 'racist' who wanted to 'kill the k*ffirs'

20 hrs ago | 353 Views

Spear-killer on the run

20 hrs ago | 677 Views

Ufasimba takes Gwanda by storm

20 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zimbabwe's Makarawu honoured in the US

21 hrs ago | 802 Views

Sean Timba acquitted

21 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Chiwenga calls for national unity

22 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe Information Minister's trial commences

22 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of trying to capture 'Old Gwanda road' project

22 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Sifiso Dabengwa to be buried in South Africa

22 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Kwekweza, Chere, Gwenzi granted bail

22 hrs ago | 99 Views

Timba and 77 CCC activists acquitted

23 hrs ago | 534 Views

Ralph Mupita addresses letter to staff to allay their concerns

23 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwe says on high alert for Mpox, urges citizen precaution

04 Sep 2024 at 10:33hrs | 269 Views

Ugandan opposition's Bobi Wine claims to have been shot in leg

04 Sep 2024 at 10:32hrs | 276 Views

Victoria Falls road conditions a deepening crisis for Zimbabwe's tourism hub

04 Sep 2024 at 10:15hrs | 3640 Views

Hwange goalie dies after colliding with opponent

04 Sep 2024 at 10:09hrs | 1034 Views

'British born Cape Independence leader's SA citizenship must be revoked'

04 Sep 2024 at 09:19hrs | 705 Views

Dakamela promotional programme brings development to Nkayi

04 Sep 2024 at 08:06hrs | 262 Views

Recalled CCC MPs demand Parly gratuities

04 Sep 2024 at 08:05hrs | 531 Views