Mnangagwa wants Zimbabwe media to promote national interests

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has emphasized the crucial role of media in advancing national interests and fostering a unified vision for development.In an interview with China Media Group, he urged Zimbabwean and African media to reflect and promote the continent's unique characteristics, rather than allowing external influences to dictate the narrative. He criticized African media for not telling their own stories, which has led to a perception of inferiority compared to foreign standards.Mnangagwa stressed the need for media to focus on national strengths and inspire confidence among citizens.The President highlighted recent media collaborations, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Zimbabwean media outlets and Chinese counterparts, aimed at enhancing information dissemination. He praised the Chinese media model for prioritizing national development over criticism and self-deprecation.Mnangagwa outlined his vision for Zimbabwe, which includes achieving food security, infrastructure development, and cultural preservation by 2030. He drew parallels between Zimbabwe's approach and China's, emphasizing the adaptation of science and technology to local needs while preserving national identity.Mnangagwa also addressed the contrasting perceptions of his leadership style, explaining that the "crocodile" label reflects his strategic patience during the liberation struggle, while the "soft as wool" description conveys his approachable and compassionate side. He expressed pride in wearing a national scarf as a symbol of his patriotism, contrasting it with the practices of his predecessors.The President admired China's achievements and the Communist Party's ability to maintain unity, and he expressed frustration at his own challenges in implementing similar teachings in Zimbabwe.He highlighted the importance of allowing diverse opinions and finding common ground. Mnangagwa's visit to China coincides with the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), where he joined other African leaders for a state reception hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.