Man stabs colleague to death over beer

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 27-year-old man from Kezi, identified as Forget Ncube, has been arrested by the police for the murder of his drinking mate, Evidence Maphosa, in a dispute over beer.The incident occurred at Esiqongweni Bar in Sun Yet Sen. According to Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena, Ncube and Maphosa, who were both consuming alcohol at the bar, became involved in an argument when Ncube accused Maphosa of drinking his beer.The disagreement escalated when Ncube slapped Maphosa. Maphosa then left the bar, but Ncube followed him outside.In a fit of anger, Ncube stabbed Maphosa once in the chest with a knife. Maphosa succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.The police were notified of the incident, and Ncube was promptly apprehended. The knife used in the attack was recovered at the scene.