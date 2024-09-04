Latest News Editor's Choice


Guards arrested for US$194,000 mining equipment theft

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Two security officers have been charged with stealing mining equipment worth over US$194,000. Fungai Mufundirwa, a 38-year-old security manager at Garlpex Investments (Private) Limited, and Kaseba Cosmas Ngwenya, a 72-year-old guard at the same company, appeared before the Hwange Magistrates Court on charges of theft of trust property.

The incident occurred in July when Mufundirwa and Ngwenya allegedly sought out buyers for the mining equipment. They reportedly arranged for two men to find buyers, leading to a transaction where the equipment was sold for US$3,000. This equipment was later resold to a Chinese company in Bulawayo.

Despite their involvement, Mufundirwa and Ngwenya reportedly filed a false police report claiming that the equipment had been stolen. However, a tip-off on July 24 led the police to discover that the equipment had been sold in Bulawayo. Subsequent investigations implicated Mufundirwa and Ngwenya, resulting in their arrest.

The total value of the stolen property was estimated at US$194,500, but none of it has been recovered. Mufundirwa and Ngwenya will return to court today for a bail ruling.


