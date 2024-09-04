Chief Mathema of Matabeleland South appeals for Gwanda roads rehab

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chief Brave Mathema from Gwanda, Matabeleland South, has made a heartfelt appeal to the government to address the poor state of rural roads in the district. He expressed frustration over the neglect of road maintenance in the Matabeleland region, which he believes is hindering local development.In an interview, Chief Mathema highlighted that while urban areas have seen improvements in road infrastructure, rural areas remain neglected. He mentioned that local councillors in some wards have even sought community funding for road repairs, but the situation persists.The chief pointed out that repeated appeals to the Rural District Council (RDC) for road repairs have been unsuccessful. He described the roads as "death traps," noting that their poor condition forces villagers to endure long walks in search of transport and significantly delays travel times.Chief Mathema emphasized that the deteriorating roads are not only inconvenient but also dangerous, as they are often impassable. He called on the government to prioritize the rehabilitation of these crucial roads to improve mobility and support development in the rural areas.