'Bulawayo-Nkayi Road funds diverted'

by Staff reporter

Senator Sengezo Tshabangu from Matabeleland North has accused contractors of misappropriating funds meant for the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road project, which has remained incomplete for 31 years. Tshabangu, who is the leader of the opposition in Parliament, voiced his concerns during a virtual discussion organized by the Bubi Community Parliament (BCP).The Bulawayo-Nkayi Road project, which began in 1993, covers a 158km stretch, but only 65km from Bulawayo to Queens Mine have been completed. Tshabangu criticized the slow progress, noting that at the current rate of 2km per year, it could take up to 90 years to finish. He attributed the delays to corruption among the contractors, claiming that funds have been diverted from the project.Tshabangu also highlighted that the companies involved in the road construction are not from Matabeleland and lack a history of meeting international road standards. He suggested that local companies should be given the opportunity to complete the project and urged Matabeleland residents to form consortiums to bid for the tender.Nkayi South legislator Jabulani Hadebe echoed Tshabangu's sentiments, expressing shock and disappointment over the prolonged delays. He noted that other roads in Zimbabwe, particularly in the eastern regions, have been completed much faster. Hadebe promised to collaborate with other MPs and chiefs to advocate for quicker road construction in the region.The road, intended to connect Bulawayo with Nkayi Centre, was supposed to be completed by 1999. Despite some recent efforts under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2, significant progress remains elusive.