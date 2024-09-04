Outrage over 6-year coffin display at school

News / National

A coffin, crafted as part of a school project seven years ago, has become a source of concern at Lukhanyiso Primary School in Bulawayo. Residents and local officials are alarmed by its presence, fearing it creates an unhealthy and uncultural environment for the students.Mpopoma ward 9 councillor Donaldson Mabutho raised the issue, stating that the exposure of young learners to a coffin is culturally inappropriate and could have a psychological impact on them. Mabutho criticized the practice, emphasizing that it is considered a bad omen and could negatively affect the children's well-being.The coffin, created in 2018 as part of an income-generating project, has been stored in a classroom. Headmaster Aaron Mhango confirmed that the coffin's creation predates his tenure and that he is working with the school committee to address the situation. The previous headmaster, who oversaw the project's initiation, has since retired and passed away.A member of the School Development Committee (SDC) revealed that investigations indicated the coffin was made in 2018 and expressed concerns about the ritualistic connotations associated with coffins. This member also reported being asked to find a buyer for the coffin but was apprehensive about the circumstances surrounding its creation.Former SDC chairperson Phethangani Nyoni declined to comment on the matter. Bulawayo provincial education director Bernard Mazambane stated he was unaware of the coffin's presence but would have assisted in its disposal had he known.