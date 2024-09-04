Zimbabwe lags on SDGs, claims UN

News / National

by Staff reporter

The United Nations has reported that Zimbabwe has been struggling to meet Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) since 2019, primarily due to inadequate financing frameworks.Ernest Mutanga, head of the UN resident co-ordination office, highlighted that while there has been some progress, the country faces recession and stagnation in other areas.Mutanga emphasized that Zimbabwe needs to develop an Integrated National Financing Programme to better combine public and private resources, both domestic and international, to achieve SDG targets. This framework, crucial for mobilizing necessary funds, has yet to be established in Zimbabwe. Additionally, there is a challenge in effectively integrating SDGs into the country's existing frameworks.Edward Kallon, UN resident co-ordinator for Zimbabwe, noted that Africa, in general, is struggling to meet SDG targets, with 55% of its population living below the poverty line. He pointed out that progress on many SDG targets is weak and insufficient, reflecting broader challenges across the continent.The upcoming UN Summit for the Future, scheduled for September 22-23 in New York, will address these issues and their implications for Africa. The SDGs aim to end poverty, protect the planet, and improve lives globally.