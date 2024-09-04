Zimbabwe issues Mpox alert

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government has issued a public warning about the outbreak of Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, which has recently spread to non-endemic countries, including neighboring South Africa. Although no cases have been reported in Zimbabwe, Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora has outlined preventive measures to protect the country from the virus.Mpox symptoms include fever, rash, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and respiratory issues. Mombeshora emphasized that healthcare structures are on high alert, and response activities are in place to address any potential cases. Preventive steps include avoiding contact with infected animals or materials, isolating infected individuals, practicing good hand hygiene, and using personal protective equipment.With the rise of Mpox cases in South Africa and concerns about high cross-border traffic, Zimbabwe's already strained healthcare system faces additional challenges. The World Health Organisation has declared the Mpox outbreaks a global emergency, and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported over 22,800 cases and 622 deaths across the continent, with a 200% increase in infections in the past week.Experts recommend self-quarantine, mask usage, and avoiding public spaces if diagnosed with Mpox. Community health workers are seen as crucial in responding to the outbreak by educating the public, identifying cases, and linking patients to care. Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights emphasizes the importance of keeping Mpox out of the country to avoid costly treatments and lockdowns, advocating for increased health surveillance and prompt isolation of any suspected cases.