Khama Billiat haunts Kenya

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Kenya's national football coach, Engin Firat, is concerned about the return of Zimbabwe's star forward, Khama Billiat, who is set to make his comeback in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Kenya tomorrow. Billiat, who had retired from international football three years ago, is expected to play a significant role in Zimbabwe's opening match and their subsequent game against Cameroon.

Firat has been keeping a close eye on Zimbabwe's preparations and is wary of Billiat's impact, noting that the Zimbabwean squad is in good shape with key players returning, including Billiat and others under new coach Michael Nees. Firat acknowledges the challenge posed by a strengthened Zimbabwean team.

Billiat is excited about his return and is optimistic about working with the new coach, Nees. Despite only having a few days with Nees, Billiat feels confident and motivated, expressing high hopes for Zimbabwe's performance in the upcoming matches.

Zimbabwe will be missing defender Brendan Galloway and striker Tino Kadewere due to injuries. Kenya also faces injury concerns but aims to secure positive results in their matches.

In Group J, Cameroon is facing issues with their squad, as players failed to report for camp, leading to potential use of an Under-20 side as a backup. The Cameroon Football Federation, led by Samuel Eto'o, has criticized the situation and warned of consequences for players not adhering to camp requirements. Zimbabwe's matches will be played in Uganda due to the lack of a Caf-certified stadium in Zimbabwe.

Source - newsday

