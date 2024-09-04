Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutsvangwa 'free the activists' order comes to pass

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
In recent days, over a dozen activists have been released on bail after spending several weeks in pretrial detention. They were initially arrested for allegedly plotting anti-government protests surrounding the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) summit held in Mt Hampden in August, where President Emmerson Mnangagwa assumed chairmanship.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa had previously stated there was no reason to continue detaining the activists following the summit.

Among those released are Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere, and Samuel Gwenzi, who were granted bail of US$150 each by the High Court and must report monthly.

They were arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and charged with disorderly conduct for protesting in solidarity with other opposition members.

Additionally, 12 of the 78 opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists arrested in June were acquitted, though Timba and 65 others remain detained.

In Kariba, 14 residents arrested in July for allegedly staging an anti-government protest have also been granted bail, with conditions including a US$100 bail payment and regular police reporting.

Tineyi Munetsi, a CCC candidate from the disputed August 2023 elections, was granted US$500 bail after his initial bail denial was overturned.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi welcomed the releases but criticized the judicial system's credibility, alleging that the arrests and prolonged detentions were politically motivated.

Mutsvangwa had previously defended the arrests as necessary to maintain the summit's security, while government officials later attempted to distance themselves from the controversial actions.

Observers and pro-democracy groups have condemned the use of State power to suppress dissent.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zimbabwe signs agreements to boost power generation with Chinese partnership

10 mins ago | 11 Views

HIV and AIDS remain the leading causes of death in Zimbabwe

25 mins ago | 13 Views

Armed robbers raid Fawcetts vault get away with $111,000 and R1.2 million

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Malema calls McKenzie a 'bandit', McKenzie hits back with 'cockroach' slur

1 hr ago | 35 Views

The US does not cease to amaze

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

South Africa GDP growth is an 'illusion' benefiting the few

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe teachers union slams conviction of school heads who abused funds

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Benefits of devolution in Matabeleland, Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Chiwenga talks tough over falling ZiG

6 hrs ago | 652 Views

Khama Billiat haunts Kenya

6 hrs ago | 885 Views

Zimbabwe issues Mpox alert

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe lags on SDGs, claims UN

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Outrage over 6-year coffin display at school

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

'Bulawayo-Nkayi Road funds diverted'

6 hrs ago | 319 Views

Chief Mathema of Matabeleland South appeals for Gwanda roads rehab

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Guards arrested for US$194,000 mining equipment theft

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

Man stabs colleague to death over beer

6 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe to continue generating power from Kariba

6 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabwe media to promote national interests

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

New route permit restrictions shock kombi operators

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zinara tollgate fees exemption clarified

6 hrs ago | 334 Views

Luvale tribe resumes initiation ceremony

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

ZRP impounds 348 vehicles

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

4 Zimbabweans and 1 South African in court for stealing Land Cruiser

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe economy needs robust tax system

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa continues engagements with corporate China

6 hrs ago | 39 Views

CCC chief whip ordered to withdraw 'propaganda' slur on Muswere

6 hrs ago | 121 Views

Dembare switches off ZPC Kariba

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

BREAKING: Senior Magistrate overturns with government vehicle

6 hrs ago | 641 Views

Rapist kills victim after sex

19 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Sanef linked Press ombudsman sides with DA 'racist' who wanted to 'kill the k*ffirs'

20 hrs ago | 353 Views

Spear-killer on the run

20 hrs ago | 677 Views

Ufasimba takes Gwanda by storm

20 hrs ago | 694 Views

Zimbabwe's Makarawu honoured in the US

21 hrs ago | 802 Views

Sean Timba acquitted

21 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Chiwenga calls for national unity

22 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe Information Minister's trial commences

22 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of trying to capture 'Old Gwanda road' project

22 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Sifiso Dabengwa to be buried in South Africa

22 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Kwekweza, Chere, Gwenzi granted bail

22 hrs ago | 99 Views

Timba and 77 CCC activists acquitted

23 hrs ago | 534 Views

Ralph Mupita addresses letter to staff to allay their concerns

23 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwe says on high alert for Mpox, urges citizen precaution

04 Sep 2024 at 10:33hrs | 269 Views

Ugandan opposition's Bobi Wine claims to have been shot in leg

04 Sep 2024 at 10:32hrs | 276 Views

Victoria Falls road conditions a deepening crisis for Zimbabwe's tourism hub

04 Sep 2024 at 10:15hrs | 3642 Views

Hwange goalie dies after colliding with opponent

04 Sep 2024 at 10:09hrs | 1034 Views

'British born Cape Independence leader's SA citizenship must be revoked'

04 Sep 2024 at 09:19hrs | 705 Views

Dakamela promotional programme brings development to Nkayi

04 Sep 2024 at 08:06hrs | 262 Views

Recalled CCC MPs demand Parly gratuities

04 Sep 2024 at 08:05hrs | 531 Views