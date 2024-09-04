Mutsvangwa 'free the activists' order comes to pass

News / National

by Staff reporter

In recent days, over a dozen activists have been released on bail after spending several weeks in pretrial detention. They were initially arrested for allegedly plotting anti-government protests surrounding the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) summit held in Mt Hampden in August, where President Emmerson Mnangagwa assumed chairmanship.Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa had previously stated there was no reason to continue detaining the activists following the summit.Among those released are Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere, and Samuel Gwenzi, who were granted bail of US$150 each by the High Court and must report monthly.They were arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and charged with disorderly conduct for protesting in solidarity with other opposition members.Additionally, 12 of the 78 opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists arrested in June were acquitted, though Timba and 65 others remain detained.In Kariba, 14 residents arrested in July for allegedly staging an anti-government protest have also been granted bail, with conditions including a US$100 bail payment and regular police reporting.Tineyi Munetsi, a CCC candidate from the disputed August 2023 elections, was granted US$500 bail after his initial bail denial was overturned.CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi welcomed the releases but criticized the judicial system's credibility, alleging that the arrests and prolonged detentions were politically motivated.Mutsvangwa had previously defended the arrests as necessary to maintain the summit's security, while government officials later attempted to distance themselves from the controversial actions.Observers and pro-democracy groups have condemned the use of State power to suppress dissent.