Armed robbers raid Fawcetts vault get away with $111,000 and R1.2 million

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Armed robbers went away with US$111,000 and R1.28 million after targeting a Fawcetts Security facility in Chipinge early Wednesday, police said.

Investigators believe at least five armed men were involved in the raid just before 3AM.

The robbers first targeted two Fawcetts Security guards who were on rapid response duties and had parked their branded Isuzu KB250 in the town centre.

Police say two armed robbers wearing balaclavas approached the two guards on either side and pointed their pistols at the guards, ordering them to open the doors.

The guards were then force marched to the back of the van where they were pushed into the cash compartment with their hands tied to their backs with cable ties.

The two robbers drove the van to an unknown location where more men, at least three, jumped into the van armed with an assortment of tools including grinders, hammers, torches and iron bars.

The robbers, according to police, forced the Fawcetts guards to hand over their jackets and caps. Two robbers occupying the front seat then dressed themselves as Fawcetts guards.

The gang drove to the Fawcetts depot at 1530 Gaza O Light Industry, where some local businesses keep their money overnight before banking.

"Upon arrival at the office main gate, the accused persons managed to deceive a guard who was manning the entrance to open for them. The accused persons entered the yard and when the guard was closing the gate, two of the robbers jumped from the motor vehicle and manhandled him and force marched him towards the offices with both of his hands tied with cable ties from the back," an internal police memo of the incident, seen by ZimLive, says.

The Fawcetts guard was disarmed of his Rossi Revolver. A second guard who was doing perimeter checks was also disarmed of his short gun.

The robbers then damaged all exterior security lights. They also broke the manager's office window and disconnected the power supply to the alarm system. The output cable to the siren was also cut off.

In the control room, the robbers quickly overpowered another guard who was monitoring the CCTV. They also disarmed him of his revolver.

With the guards all accounted for, the robbers used a grinder to open a Chubb door leading to the vault which had six cash boxes.

The robbers took turns to break the padlock keys of the six different metal cash boxes and took all the cash. They loaded it into the Fawcetts vehicle.

"The robbers then bundled all the Fawcetts guards into the cash compartment of the van and drove off to a bushy area at Mooilsplas Farm, 6km north of Chipinge, where they dumped the guards and the motor vehicle," police said.

One of the guards later managed to untie himself and called for help.

Police recovered the Isuzu's keys dumped with the Fawcetts uniforms 54km from Chipinge on the road to Birchenough.

The three guns seized from the guards were found dumped inside the yard of the Fawcetts establishment.

The total cash stolen was US$111,411 and R1,281,320.

Source - zimlive

