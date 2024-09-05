Zimbabwe signs agreements to boost power generation with Chinese partnership

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa today led a pivotal meeting in Beijing between ZESA Holdings and China's TBEA Corporation, resulting in the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs). These agreements aim to boost power generation and distribution in Zimbabwe, tackling the nation's ongoing energy challenges.This partnership supports Zimbabwe's Vision 2030, which seeks to elevate the country to an upper-middle-income economy. The MoUs are expected to drive investments in infrastructure and technology, enhancing the reliability of electricity supply for both households and industries.Zimbabwe has experienced persistent power shortages in recent years, hindering economic growth. The collaboration with TBEA Corporation, a leading Chinese energy company, is viewed as a key step in strengthening the national grid and promoting sustainable energy production.Aligned with the Framework for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) 2024, this initiative highlights the growing Chinese investment in African energy projects and further strengthens the ties between Zimbabwe and China.