Hwende defects to Zanu-PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) Chiredzi Town Council chairman Gibson Hwende has defected to Zanu-PF, stating that opposing President Emmerson Mnangagwa is futile.Hwende announced his defection at a Zanu-PF meeting held at Chitsanga Hall in Chiredzi on Saturday, where he was formally welcomed into the party. Previously a vocal critic of Mnangagwa, Hwende praised the Zanu-PF leader, calling him a "listening president."Hwende had lost the CCC nomination for the Chiredzi Central National Assembly Constituency in the August 23, 2023, general elections. Running as an independent candidate afterward, he was defeated by CCC's Ropafadzo Makumire.His defection was made public during a thank-you rally led by the current Chiredzi Town Council chairperson, Jameson Charumbira. In an interview with The Mirror, Hwende explained that his decision to join Zanu-PF was inspired by Mnangagwa's leadership style and the developments he had witnessed during Mnangagwa's tenure. He remarked, "Mnangagwa is a listening president and has achieved a lot in a short period of time. It makes no sense to oppose positive development."Hwende also emphasized that he holds no ill will towards former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, stating, "I have no bad blood with him, but the opposition has lost its direction."Additionally, Artwell Muzvrwandoga, chairperson of the Chiredzi Government Primary School Development Committee (SDC), and his deputy, Shepherd Nyoni, also announced their decision to join Zanu-PF on the same day.