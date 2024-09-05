NetOne launches telemedicine service

News / National

by Staff reporter

Telecommunications company NetOne recently launched its telemedicine service at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, developed in partnership with ZimSmart to enhance healthcare access, particularly in underserved areas.NetOne's Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Learnmore Musunda, emphasized the service's potential to transform healthcare delivery in Zimbabwe. "Our health product aims to revolutionize how patients, doctors, and healthcare providers interact by offering a comprehensive platform that connects them seamlessly and efficiently," he said. He described telehealth as "bringing the doctor to you," allowing patients to connect with medical professionals remotely, making healthcare more accessible and convenient.The telemedicine service is powered by Vaakafya Batsi Health and XMarketplace, utilizing NetOne's extensive network to ensure users can access healthcare from their homes.NetOne's Acting Head of Marketing, Mr. Tatenda Makumborenga, highlighted the platform's convenience. “This telehealth platform connects patients, doctors, and healthcare providers in a user-friendly way, creating a virtual healthcare hub where medical assistance is just a click away,” he said.Makumborenga also credited support from Dr. Mnangagwa's office in bringing the project to fruition, noting, “Gone are the days of sitting in crowded waiting rooms.”NetOne Product Manager, Mr. Easyway Samusodza, emphasized inclusivity, stating, “We have installed community health booths in disenfranchised areas to ensure healthcare is accessible to everyone, not just city dwellers.”Samusodza also assured users that their medical information is secure on the platform, with encrypted messaging and file-sharing features.