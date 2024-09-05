3 feared dead

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three people died on the spot early this morning when a haulage truck collided with a Nissan UD near Chaka Business Centre in Midlands province, along the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway.National deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Blessmore Chishaka, stated that authorities are still gathering information and will release a detailed statement later.Preliminary reports suggest that the driver of the Nissan UD and two women who were passengers in the haulage truck lost their lives in the accident. The driver of the haulage truck reportedly fled the scene following the crash.