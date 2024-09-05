Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

3 feared dead

by Staff reporter
05 Sep 2024 at 13:39hrs | Views
Three people died on the spot early this morning when a haulage truck collided with a Nissan UD near Chaka Business Centre in Midlands province, along the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway.

National deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Blessmore Chishaka, stated that authorities are still gathering information and will release a detailed statement later.

Preliminary reports suggest that the driver of the Nissan UD and two women who were passengers in the haulage truck lost their lives in the accident. The driver of the haulage truck reportedly fled the scene following the crash.

Source - the herald

