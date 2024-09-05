5 women in court on attempted murder charge

News / National

by Staff reporter

Five women appeared before the Karoi Magistrates' Court facing charges of attempted murder after allegedly assaulting a man during a bar brawl.The accused, Shelta Svori (21), Charity Daison (26), Susan Maloyo (21), Natasha Mukota (24), and Monalisa Yona (25), are accused of attacking Tichawirirana Manyoni with sticks following a dispute at a local bar. The State alleges that Manyoni sustained head injuries and collapsed during the assault. He was taken to the hospital, treated, and later discharged.The women have been remanded in custody until September 10, 2024.In response to the incident, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe urged the public to avoid resolving conflicts through violence, encouraging peaceful resolution or third-party mediation instead.