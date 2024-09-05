Bulawayo City Council unpacks Master Plan

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council will be presenting the city's recently gazetted Master Plan to stakeholders on Wednesday afternoon at a meeting to be held at the Small City Hall.Business organizations and other stakeholders have been invited to attend the session, where the details of the Master Plan will be discussed.The government approved the Master Plan in April, and it was officially gazetted in July. A Master Plan is a comprehensive land use and infrastructure blueprint that outlines local goals, objectives, and policies for community growth or redevelopment over the next 20 to 30 years. It is sometimes referred to as a comprehensive plan, future land use plan, or general plan.